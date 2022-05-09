Gallery: Donegal supporters enjoying their day in Clones

It's hard to believe three years have passed since Donegal were last in action in Clones - that being the 2019 Ulster final against Cavan.
Donegal came out on top that day and of course were on the wrong side of the result in the 2020 final at Armagh's Athletic Grounds, which was near empty because of the pandemic. On Sunday tough there was a definite sense of normality as Cavan put up a major test for Donegal, who eventually came through thanks to goals from Conor O'Donnell and Patrick McBrearty on a 2-16 to 0-16 scoreline.
