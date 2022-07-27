Search

27 Jul 2022

Who are the pretenders for the throne of Donegal senior manager?

With Declan Bonner having stepped aside in the last week as manager of the Donegal senior footballers a number of names have been mentioned thus far in regards the possibility of taking the role

Reporter:

Alan Foley

27 Jul 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

With Declan Bonner having ended his tenure as Donegal senior team manager last Wednesday night when he resigned at County Committee following a five-year stint, there has been speculation alreast as to who might be the next manager.
Bonner guided Donegal to two Ulster titles - in 2018 and 2019 - having previously been in charge of the seniors from 1998 to 2000.

A three-person team will be set up by the Donegal County Board chairman Mick McGrath in the coming weeks “to speak to suitable, experienced and skillful personnel in regards to the position.”

He added: “Clubs with interested, qualified persons may submit names to the county secretary by Monday, August 15, at 5pm.
“Recommendations will be made to the County Committee when that process has finished.”

