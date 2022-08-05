Club-by-club guide to the Junior A Football Championship

The Donegal Junior A Football Championship gets underway this weekend with five fixtures and if history is anything to go by then perhaps Letterkenny Gaels are the team to watch.
In 2020, Downings in the junior and Cloughaneely in the intermediate were beaten finalists by St Mary's Convoy and Aodh Ruadh respectively. Bioth Downings and Cloughaneely put that disappointment behind them to go and win the following year.
In November, Gaels were fancied by plenty but put in a flat showing in the junior final against Downings so the Letterkenny team are predicted in some quarters to go one better this season.
Group A
Saturday
Naomh Colmcille V Letterkenny Gaels, 3pm
Pettigo v Moville, 7pm
Sunday
Carndonagh V Na Rossa, 3:30pm
Group B
Saturday
Robert Emmets V St Eunan's, 7pm
Naomh Padraig Muff V Urris, 7:30pm
