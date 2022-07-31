Gallery: Letterkenny Busking Festival

Over 40 acts took part in the Letterkenny Busking Festival which was held around the town centre on Saturday.
Organised by Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, the competition was won by Letterkenny band PLZ who picked up the first prize of €500.
PICTURES: JOE DUNNE
CLICK ON NEXT OR < > TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Submissions from groups and organisations in north-west Donegal, parts of the Gaeltacht, the islands and Inishowen have been called for as part of the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme
The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.