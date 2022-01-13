Search

13 Jan 2022

Could you be Miss Donegal 2022?

Miss Ireland competition celebrating Diamond Jubilee

Miss Donegal North, Layla Doherty

The search is on for Miss Donegal 2022.

Inishowen's Layla Doherty, together with Nicole Harron and Kirsty O Donnell represented the county in last year's the Miss Ireland final.

Layla (19), from Ballyliffin, who was studying medicinal science in LYIT and hoped to become a paediatrician, was Miss Donegal North.

Miss Donegal Town was Nicole Harron (26), who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business and completed her honours Degree in Human Resource Management.

Miss Donegal was Kirsty O Donnell (19) who was studying General Nursing in Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2021, Pamela Uba (26), captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible story and has featured prominently in the Irish media with captivating interviews and also made waves internationally having appeared on TV Shows in Los Angeles, London, Johannesburg and even featured in the New York Times. Pamela spent a month in Puerto Rico representing Ireland at Miss World and is all set to jet back out there in March for the overall final.

Selections will run all over the country to find contestants from each county with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition next summer.

The winner from each county represents their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show. The winner of each of the county crowns and sashes also enjoy representing their county and title throughout the year at various events, awards and appearances.

Full details on how to enter Miss Ireland 2022 are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland.

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

See www.miss-ireland.ie for more information.

