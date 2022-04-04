Search

04 Apr 2022

GALLERY: Autism Family Support Group marks World Autism Awareness Day

A day of celebration at Letterkenny centre

Local singer-songwriter Bri Carr was among the guests as Autism Family Support Group Letterkenny celebrated World Autism Awareness Day on Saturday.

Bri has written a song to celebrate the event which takes place each year on April 2, and she performed the song at the support group’s centre on Convent Road.

Community Gardai also attended the event, along with family members and friends of the centre which is located at Convent Road.

Support group secretary Brenda Taylor said the event was a great success.

“We’d especially like to thank everyone who came along on the day and to the local businesses who supported a special fundraising draw to mark the occasion,” she said.

“All proceeds raised in the draw will go towards our summer programme during which we organise special events for the children.”


New committee members, including Karen Kerwin, Rebecca Neely, Brenda Taylor, Lavina Woodword, June Doherty, Deborah Broughan, at Autism Family Support Group Letterkenny

World Autism Awareness Day is held each year to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with Autism so that they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

This year, the theme of Autism Awareness Day was ‘Inclusive Quality Education for All’

For more information on Autism Family Support Group, Letterkenny, you can visit their website at https://www.autismlk.com/ 

PICTURES: BRIAN MCDAID

