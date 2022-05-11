Search

11 May 2022

Gallery: Mayoral reception for Martin Orr and Patrick Doherty

Council event honours two of Letterkenny's favourite sons

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

11 May 2022 3:44 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Two of Letterkenny's best known sons, Patrick Doherty and Martin Orr were guests of honour at a mayoral reception held at the Public Service Centre in the town on Tuesday night.

Both are undoubtedly talented in their unique ways and at all times a welcome face at any event.

Martin was honoured for his singing and songwriting talents - not to mention various charity related fundraisers - while Patrick was similarly honoured in recognition of his unstinting work for the Letterkenny Pantomime Society down through the years.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh spoke glowingly about both men and praised their combined efforts over the years and that extra dimension they brought to their respective lives

Families and friends joined with other guests and councillors to pay tribute in what was a very fitting and unique occasion

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES

Some of those who attended Tuesday evening's mayoral reception Pics: Clive Wasson

