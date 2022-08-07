Search

07 Aug 2022

Results: Declan Reed and Natasha Adams win out at Danny McDaid 15k

City of Derry's Declan Reed had over two minutes to spare in the men's race at the Danny McDaid 15k with Natasha Adams from the local Letterkenny AC the first female to cross the line

Alan Foley

07 Aug 2022 5:32 PM

Declan Reed and Natasha Adams were the winners of the Danny McDaid 15k, sponsored by the Station House Hotel, in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Reed, who runs out of City of Derry, was first home in a time of 48:58, with Finn Valley AC's John McElhill second in 51:01. Third place went to Matthew McLaughlin, Foyle Valley in 51:23, with Dermot McElchar, Finn Valley, fourth in 51:47 and Shane O'Donnell from Rosses fifth with 52:05.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY AND FULL RESULTS

Adams of Letterkenny AC won the female's race in 52:57, with teammate Shaun McGeehan second with 1:03:39 and Martina Mulhern, Rosses, third in 1:04:45.

