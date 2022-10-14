Search

14 Oct 2022

Two Donegal family property residences up for auction later this month

Michael McHugh

14 Oct 2022 12:55 PM

news@donegallive.ie

Two Donegal residences are going to auction later this month – one is near Ballyliffin and the second in Killygordon. The first offering is a splendid three-bedroom detached home measuring 120 sqm, located on the stunning Inishowen Peninsula.

The property at Aughrim Heights, near Ballyliffin

With an advised minimum value (AMV) of €130,000, Number 49 Aughrim Heights, near Ballyliffin, is a six-minute drive from Pollan Strand – a 3km stretch of sand which enjoys unrivalled views of Malin Head, Glashedy Island and the Isle of Doagh.

The good news also is that local amenities in Ballyliffin village are all within walking distance and of course there is Ballyliffin Golf Club, which hosted the 2018 Irish Open, is a five-minute drive away.

Two of the three bedrooms are ensuite. There is also an entrance hallway, kitchen, lounge, sunroom, utility room and a family bathroom.

KILLYGORDON UNDER VIRTUAL HAMMER

The second Donegal property is No. 27 Dromore Park, Killygordon, is also going under the virtual hammer in the sale organised by property portal www.youbid.ie

With an AMV of €65,000, this modern three-bedroom detached home has one ensuite bedroom, back and front gardens and off-street parking.

There is also an entrance porch, lounge, kitchen and dining area, family bathroom, utility room and guest WC.

Located in a well-presented estate 27km from Letterkenny, the property is close to the local national school and all other amenities.

Agents are expecting interest from first-time buyers and astute investors.

Twenty-two properties from 10 counties are listed in the October 27 auction.

All are listed on the platform. 

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. 

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.

Local News

