08 May 2022

Gallery: Letterkenny Rovers' end of season awards night

The Leckview Park club's Donegal League Division 2 side were champions this season

Alan Foley and Stephen Doherty

08 May 2022 10:19 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Rovers FC held their end of season awards night at the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny on Saturday night with pride of place going to the Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2 winning squad.

DONEGAL LEAGUE:
Goal of Season: Dylan Doogan
Top Goalscorer: Nathan Plumb
Players Player of Year: Patrik Gahir
Player of Year: Blake Forkan
Young Player of Year: Caolan McConnell
USL:
Goal of Season: Jack Dwyer
Top Goalscorer: Simon McGlynn
Players Player of Year: Tim Callaghan
Player of Year: Simon McGlynn

Local News

