Gallery: Letterkenny Rovers' end of season awards night

Letterkenny Rovers FC held their end of season awards night at the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny on Saturday night with pride of place going to the Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2 winning squad.
DONEGAL LEAGUE:
Goal of Season: Dylan Doogan
Top Goalscorer: Nathan Plumb
Players Player of Year: Patrik Gahir
Player of Year: Blake Forkan
Young Player of Year: Caolan McConnell
USL:
Goal of Season: Jack Dwyer
Top Goalscorer: Simon McGlynn
Players Player of Year: Tim Callaghan
Player of Year: Simon McGlynn
