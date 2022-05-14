Gallery: Fanad United's end of season awards after Division 1 title success

Fanad United sealed the Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1 crown earlier this month with a 2-1 win at St Catherine's in Killybegs.
On Friday night they held their annual Presentation night in the Silver Tassie Hotel. A good crowd was in attendance as we celebrated a successful season.
Goal of the Season: Eddie O'Reilly for a brilliant team goal against St Catherine's. The goal clinched us the title
Players Player of the Year: Mark McConigley
Management Player of the Year: Declan O'Donnell
Young Player of the Year: Liam McGrenaghan
Most Improved Player: Patrick Moffitt
Top Goal Scorer: Eddie O'Reilly 24 goals in all competitions.
The club said: "Secretary Sean Canning thanked the management team of Arthur Lynch, Paul Nash, Packie McElwaine and Darran Nash, along with all the players for their commitment throughout the season. He also thanked the committee for their hard work. Special thanks was also to sponsors, The Silver Tassie Hotel, Mowi and Aidan McGrory Tonbane Construction, along with all our other sponsors."
