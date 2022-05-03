WATCH: Ticket details and road closures announced for Ed Sheeran's Limerick gigs

THOUSANDS of music fans will descend on Limerick this week for two of the biggest gigs of the year by Global superstar Ed Sheeran.

Ed will be performing on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 at Thomond Park with limited tickets for the Thursday show still available.

Gates open at 4pm for both shows with Limerick's own Denise Chaila kicking off proceedings at 6pm, followed by Maisie Peters at 7pm and the main man himself at 8pm.

Ahead of the concerts, Aiken Promotions have released ticketing information for those attending with some strict rules in place.

Tickets will only be accessible with the Ticketmaster app which can be downloaded on iPhones and Androids.

Tickets need to be unlocked using the verified phone number given when purchasing the tickets, this can be done through the Ticketmaster app.

If a group of people are attending, the lead booker will need to attend the concert to gain entry for the entire party.

If a member of your party is entering the concert at a later time, the lead booker can transfer their ticket to them using the Ticketmaster app.

Gardai are advising those attending the shows that walking is the best way to reach the venue due to road closures surrounding the stadium.

The following road closures will be in place from 2pm on Thursday and Friday until 11:30pm on both nights: Ennis Road at its junction into Lansdowne Park, Shelbourne Road Upper at its junctions with Shelbourne Park and Mayorstone Drive and Knockalisheen Road at its junction with Old Cratloe Road.

The following closures will also be in place: Old Cratloe Road at its junctions with Mayorstone Avenue and Mayorstone Upper, Shannonville/Hazeldene at its junction with the Ennis Road, Corrib Drive at its junction with the Ennis Road and Knockalisheen Road/Ballygrennan Road.

Kileely Road will also be closed at its junction with Ballynanty Road, however to allow pupils to be collected from Ballynanty National School, this road will be closed slightly later than 2pm.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Inspector Padraigh Sutton from Henry Street garda station encouraged people to walk to Thomond Park where possible.

"The weather is looking fairly positive at the moment so I would encourage people to walk to the venue.

"We are asking people not to park in estates surrounding Thomond Park, some of these will be closed for the duration of the concert."