WATCH: Atlantic striped dolphin stranded at Donegal pier may have been stranded earlier this week

A young female dolphin is currently in a distressed state at Machaire Rabhartaigh pier.
The Atlantic Striped Dolphin may be the same one that was stranded in Rosbeg at the begining of week.
Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) re-floated the dolphin earlier this morning but it has found itself stranded once again.
Spokesperson with the IWDG, Gareth Doherty said: "I think it is the same animal. The fin marks are the same on this one, it is the same size, it is swimming in a distressed way."
The Dolphin is an off-shore species. The striped dolphin inhabits temperate or tropical, off-shore waters
The group are currently waiting for a course of direction from a vet.
*This footage was provided by the Tory Fast Ferry
