Watch: Shrieks galore in Donegal for a New Year's Day dip

Among those taking a dip on New Year's Day were these two people who posted their experience on youtube.
As you can see, it was an something they won't forget for a long time.
The temperature was hovering just below ten degrees and the sun shone for a while as they braved the elements at Portsalon.
Numerous people all over the county took a dip today - many of them for fundraising ventures.
Highland Radio presenter Keith Fletcher with his wife Catherine and children Caitlin and Kian outside their Letterkenny home which has undergone extensive work to deal with mica-infected blocks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.