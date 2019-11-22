WATCH: Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in need of donations to feed and home their donkeys this Christmas

The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe which has homed 700 donkeys since it was established 11 years ago is presently is in need of donations.

The sanctuary costs between €1,400 to €2,000 a week to run during the winter months and depends entirely on donations.

The sanctuary is located in Raphoe. It was established 11 years ago and has run as a sanctuary for 9 years.

Space is needed, at present, for more donkeys that need a home.

Danny Curran who runs the operation said that the sanctuary is expensive to run during the colder winter months.

"We have to buy hay, straw, meal and at the same time we have to carry on our welfare work. We are basically a farm but we don't sell and end product. During the winter it can take anything from €1,400 to €2,000 to run the farm," he said.

The sanctuary is exceptionally well run and has been refuge to donkeys who have been ill-treated.

"I always had a love of working with animals. When we go out and rescue a couple of donkeys. We are the lucky ones we get to see them from the day of rescue right through to the rehoming. Having the facilities here to do that - is just wonderful," he said.

The donkey sanctuary is home to a small tea room and visitor centre.