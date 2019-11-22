Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in need of donations to feed and home their donkeys this Christmas

Over 700 donkeys saved since the sanctuary was established


Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe which has homed 700 donkeys since it was established 11 years ago is presently is in need of donations. 

The sanctuary costs between €1,400 to €2,000 a week to run during the winter months and depends entirely on donations.  

The sanctuary is located in Raphoe. It was established 11 years ago and has run as a sanctuary for 9 years. 

Space is needed, at present, for more donkeys that need a home. 

Danny Curran who runs the operation said that the sanctuary is expensive to run during the colder winter months.

"We have to buy hay, straw, meal and at the same time we have to carry on our welfare work. We are basically a farm but we don't sell and end product. During the winter it can take anything from €1,400 to €2,000 to run the farm," he said.

The sanctuary is exceptionally well run and has been refuge to donkeys who have been ill-treated.

"I always had a love of working with animals. When we go out and rescue a couple of donkeys. We are the lucky ones we get to see them from the day of rescue right through to the rehoming. Having the facilities here to do that - is just wonderful," he said.

 The donkey sanctuary is home to a small tea room and visitor centre. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie