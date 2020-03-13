WATCH: Donegal businessman reacts to government measures on coronavirus outbreak

Donegal Live took to the streets of Donegal town this afternoon to gauge the response to the measures imposed by the Government yesterday.

We spoke firstly to Eugene Dolan who hails from Tyrone but runs a very successful business in the Eskeside town. Eugene was very positive on the steps taken but at the same time critical of measures in the north of Ireland on the schools' policy.

He said: "People don't seem to realise that it can often be only a bridge that separates jurisdictions - a virus does not recognise borders".

