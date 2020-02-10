Contact
Dublin may have achieved the much sought after 5 in a row last year but Marian Harkin, that record with elections this evening with her fifth successive victory at the polls - three European elections and two Oireachtas victories.
Marian along with her mother Annie and Uncle Jimmy Gilmartin enjoyed great celebrations with the huge crowd of her supporters.
Speaking to the crowd she thanked all her supporters who came out and helped her throughout the campaign. She also paid tribute to her fellow candidates in an election which she said was one of the cleanest in her memory.
With visible emotion, she added: "I want to remember at this moment of my election to remember those who have lost out. These are all human beings who have had the courage to put themselves before the public. It is not an easy job and I believe that they deserve our utmost respect."
Marian reached the quota with almost 13,000 votes on the 14th. Count
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Victorious #Donegal #GE2020 Fianna Fáil candidate Charlie McConalogue not ruling out coalition with Sinn Fein
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.