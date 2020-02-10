Dublin may have achieved the much sought after 5 in a row last year but Marian Harkin, that record with elections this evening with her fifth successive victory at the polls - three European elections and two Oireachtas victories.

Marian along with her mother Annie and Uncle Jimmy Gilmartin enjoyed great celebrations with the huge crowd of her supporters.

Speaking to the crowd she thanked all her supporters who came out and helped her throughout the campaign. She also paid tribute to her fellow candidates in an election which she said was one of the cleanest in her memory.

With visible emotion, she added: "I want to remember at this moment of my election to remember those who have lost out. These are all human beings who have had the courage to put themselves before the public. It is not an easy job and I believe that they deserve our utmost respect."

Marian reached the quota with almost 13,000 votes on the 14th. Count