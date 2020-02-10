Contact
There were scenes of both joy and indeed relief tonight when both Marc Mac Sharry and Frankie Keihan were elected on the fifteenth quota.
Both candidates, after enduring a long campaign and 30 hours of counting expressed their deep gratitude to the voters, their election teams and the staff at the count centre as well as commiserations to those who lost out.
Marc Mac Sharry paid special tribute to Eamonn Scanlon who he described as one of the most dedicated politicians he had worked with. "Politics his is life and I am sure we will see him shoulder high in the not too distant future"
