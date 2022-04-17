Watch: Caolan Kelly says Glenswilly have reasons for optimism

Caolan Kelly was part of the Glenswilly team who defeated Aodh Ruadh in Division 1 this afternoon, giving the three-time Donegal SFC winners a kick-start to the campaign.
Glenswilly were 0-11 to 0-8 winners against the side managed by John McNulty, who had won both their opening fixtures. For their part, Kelly's side were defeated by Killybegs and then Glenfin, so the victory was a welcome one. Kelly paid tribute to the maturing influence of both Caoimhin Marley and Kealan Dunleavy, who scored four points apiece.
"It's brilliant," Kelly said. "The young boys can carry the likes of me and Copper (Gary McFadden), they're unbelieable. It's great to see the young coming through. The two boys were brilliant, as was Jack Gallagher, who is back with Kealan from the U-20s. The win today was probably required but the performances in our first two games were promising."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.