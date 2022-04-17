Search

17 Apr 2022

Watch: Caolan Kelly says Glenswilly have reasons for optimism

Caolan Kelly and his Glenswilly side got their first victory of 2022 against Aodh Ruadh this afternoon

Alan Foley

17 Apr 2022 8:28 PM

Caolan Kelly was part of the Glenswilly team who defeated Aodh Ruadh in Division 1 this afternoon, giving the three-time Donegal SFC winners a kick-start to the campaign.

Glenswilly were 0-11 to 0-8 winners against the side managed by John McNulty, who had won both their opening fixtures. For their part, Kelly's side were defeated by Killybegs and then Glenfin, so the victory was a welcome one. Kelly paid tribute to the maturing influence of both Caoimhin Marley and Kealan Dunleavy, who scored four points apiece.

Deadly duo help Glenswilly to encouraging home win over Aodh Ruadh

Kealan Dunleavy and Caoimhin Marley impressed in front of goal as John McNulty suffered the first loss of his tenure with the Ballyshannon side

"It's brilliant," Kelly said. "The young boys can carry the likes of me and Copper (Gary McFadden), they're unbelieable. It's great to see the young coming through. The two boys were brilliant, as was Jack Gallagher, who is back with Kealan from the U-20s. The win today was probably required but the performances in our first two games were promising."

