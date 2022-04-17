Deadly duo help Glenswilly to encouraging home win over Aodh Ruadh

Four points apiece from Kealan Dunleavy and Caoimhin Marley helped Glenswilly to a first win of the season, whilst inflicting a first defeat on Aodh Ruadh.

Glenswilly 0-11

Aodh Ruadh 0-8

Glenswilly had been beaten by Killybegs and Dungloe to begin with and against John McNulty’s side at Pairc Naomh Columba did well to go on 0-4 to 0-2 in front at half-time. There was almost a bizarre start with Glenswilly appealed that Peter Boyle might’ve carried the ball over his own line and Gary McFadden stuck the crossbar from three yards out. Aodh Ruadh survived.

The score was locked at 0-2 apiece on 28 minutes, with Marley and Shane McDevitt scoring for the hosts, with Ryan McKenna and Shane McGrath on the mark for the Ballyshannon side.

McNulty would’ve been frustrated with his side’s wide-count, which hit nine by the interval, although Glenswilly had five themselves they had a two-point lead with Dunleavy scoring twice late in the half.

Conditions were tough and there were a few meaty challenges, with Aodh Ruadh starting the second half showing more accuracy. Nathan Boyle scored a beauty and when Cian Rooney and then Ryan McKenna popped over, it meant for a 0-5 to 0-4 lead.

Aodh Ruadh had claimed decent wins over Kilcar way and then Cloughaneely at Munday’s Field on their return to the top flight, however, their hopes of three-in-a-row faded with Glenswilly scoring five out of the next six points to go 0-9 to 0-6 ahead.

Donagh McIntyre was Aodh Ruadh’s only scorer between the 39th and 52 minute. At the other end, Marley and Dunleavy both scored twice, with McFadden pointing after a bright give-and-go with Jack Gallagher.

With Aodh Ruadh having plenty of the ball, they cut the gap to two through a Boyle point and then one, 0-9 to 0-8, thanks to Colm Kelly with just a couple of minutes left.

However, with it in the melting pot, it was Glenswilly who grabbed the chance and Gallagher doubled their lead before the impressive Marley punched over the last score of the day.

Glenswilly scorers: Kealan Dunleavy and Caoimhin Marley 0-4 each; Shane McDevitt 0-1,1f; Gary McFadden and Jack Gallagher 0-1 each

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Ryan McKenna 0-2, 2f; Nathan Boyle 0-2, 1f, Shane McGrath, Cian Rooney, Donagh McIntyre and Colm Kelly 0-1 each.

Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Shane McDaid, Mark McAteer, Ryan Diver; Cormac Callaghan, Caolan Kelly, Sean Collum; Leigh Crerand, Caoimhin Marley; Shaun Wogan, Kealan Dunleavy, Oisin Crawford; Shane McDevitt, Gary McFadden, Jack Gallagher. Sub: Gary Kelly for Crawford (60).

Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle; Jason Granaghan, Conor Patton, Colm Kelly; Michael McKenna, Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath; Ryan McKenna, Cian Rooney, Diarmaid McInerney; Ryan Granaghan, Donagh McIntyre, Matt Gillespie.

Subs: Gary Carthy and Dylan Gillespie for M Gillespie and McInerney (50), Ryan Keenaghan for McKenna (56), Calum O'Halloran for J Granaghan (58).

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)