Holders Naomh Conaill keep on track with third league win against Glenfin

Brendan McDyer . . . in scoring form for Naomh Conaill
Naomh Conaill continued their winning start to the league with a victory over neighbours Glenfin in Davy Brennan Memorial Park on Saturday evening.
Naomh Conaill 0-10
Glenfin 0-7
The game was a contest between the free takers from both sides with veteran Brendan McDyer to the fore for the winners, hitting six of their total. It was the first defeat for Glenfin, who had won their opening two matches.
Naomh Conaill led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time and at one time had a six point advantage before two late Shaun Ward frees cut the deficit for the visitors.
The margin was out to six again in the second half with Glenfin failing to score until the 55th minute but they did finish with the final three points. All their scores came from young duo Shaun Ward and Luke McGlynn in their first year at senior club level.
NAOMH CONAILL: Paudie Brennan; Stephen Molloy, Jason Campbell, Conor Roarty; Eoin Waide, Kevin McGettigan, Cian Doherty; Nathan Byrne, Keelan McGill; Eunan Doherty, Anthony Thompson, Odhrán Doherty; John O'Malley, Paul McGuinness, Brendan McDyer. Subs: Leo McLoone for O Doherty; Hughie Gallagher for E Doherty; Neil Francis Boyle for J Campbell; Logan Quinn for C Quinn.
GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Martin O'Dnnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Shane McGinty, Mark McGinty, Ross Marley; Stephen Ward, Stephen Carr; Karl McGlynn, Shaun Ward, Aaron McGlynn; Ciaran Brady, Jason Morrow, Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Gary Dorrian for S McGinty; Luke McGlynn for A McGlynn.
