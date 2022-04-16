Kilcar go on a scoring spree against youthful Termon team in Towney

Walk in the park for Kilcar as they demolish Termon in Towney

Kilcar lost their opening game in Towney to Aodh Ruadh, scoring just four points, but it was a different story this time as they completely outplayed Termon.

Kilcar 3-20

Termon 1-5

The one-sided nature of this game is best reflected by the fact that Termon got just one point in the opening half, and that came just a few minutes from the break.

By that stage the game was as good as over as Kilcar racked up a tally of 2-11 in that opening half with Mark McHugh accounting for 2-3.

The other points came from Stephen McBrearty (3), Conor Doherty (2), Paddy McShane, Oran Doogan and Seanie Boyle.

They added three more points at the start of the second half from Conor Doherty, Oran Doogan and Stephen McBrearty.

Steve McElwaine and Oisin Harkin (free) added to the Termon tally, but Kilcar kept the scoreboard ticking relentlessly through Stephen McBrearty and Conor Doherty pounced on a bad kick-out to fire home a third goal on 38 minutes.

Brian O'Donnell and Seanie Boyle added further points before Bobby McGettigan lofted a fine score from well outside the '45'.

From there to the finish it was a matter of both sides emptying their benches. Oran Doogan, Ryan McShane and Stephen McBrearty had late points for Kilcar while James McSharry came forward to score for Termon and big Bobby McGettigan won and fired home a penalty with the last kick of the game.

Prior to the game a minute's silence was observed in memory of the late John Murrin of Killybegs, one of referee Jimmy White's loyal umpires.





Kilcar scorers: Mark McHugh 2-3,f,'45'; Stephen McBrearty 0-6; Conor Doherty 1-3; Oran Doogan 0-3; Seanie Boyle 0-2; Ryan McShane, Brian O'Donnell, Paddy McShane 0-1 each.

Termon scorers: Bobby McGettigan 1-1, 1-0 pen; James McSharry, Patrick McDaid, Steve McElwaine, Oisin Harkin (f) 0-1 each.

KILCAR: Eoin Love; Ryan McShane, Brian O'Donnell, Dillon O'Gara; Paddy McShane, Andrew McClean, Daniel Lyons; Jason Campbell, Mark McHugh; Conor Doherty, Stephen McBrearty, Oran Doogan; Ryan O'Donnell, Seanie Boyle, Eoin Cormack. Subs: Pauric McShane for Lyons; Kenny Doogan for P McShane (both 42); Pauric Love for Cormack (48); Conor O'Donnell and Michael O'Donnell for S Boyle and O'Gara (50).

TERMON: Darragh Russell; Shane Callaghan, James McSharry, Caolan Gallagher; Oisin Cassidy, Evan Coleman, Kevin McDaid; Jack Alcorn, Kevin McGettigan; Patrick McDaid, Oisin Harkin, Rory McGrenra, Anthony Grant, Bobby McGettigan, Steve McElwaine. Subs: Cormac Gallagher and Steve McDaid for S McEwaine and C Gallagher (49); Conor Black and Ciaran Black for S Callaghan and K McDaid (51).

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)