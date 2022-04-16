Search

16 Apr 2022

All square between Cloughaneely and Bundoran

Michael Lynch's side got off the mark following two losses in their first two, while Bundoran picked up third point of the season

Cloughaneely and Bundoran shared the spoils in Falcarragh

Cloich Cheann Fhaola and Réalt na Mara met in what was a tight encounter at Páirc Naomh Fionán earlier this evening with the home side on the hunt for their first two points of the season - but they had to be content with a draw.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 1-12
Réalt na Mara, Bundoran 0-15

Cillian Gallagher opened proceedings for the home side with less than four minutes played and Michael Fitzgerald soon followed suit to give Cloich Cheann Fhaola a two-point lead.

Nearly 10 minutes had gone before Bun Dobhráin registered their first point of the game, which came from the boot of Ciaran Mc Caughey, who would go on to score three more points of seven for Bun Dobhráin in the first half with another two scores coming from Cian Mc Eniff and one from a free kick taken by Gary Clancy.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola led by a point throughout the first half with John Fitzgerland picking up three points and young Blake McGarvey and Conor Boyle kicking a point each. Bun Dobhráin were left with 14 men for a period when Conor J Mc Manus was given a black card by referee Robbie O’Donnell in the 23rd minute of the first half.

John Fitzgerald had a shot on goal in the 25th minute, an attempt that was saved by Bun Dobhráin goalkeeper, Ashley Mulhern. Ciarán McGeady kicked the last score of the first half for the home team leaving a point in the difference as the teams headed for the dressing rooms at half time, leaving the score - Cloich Cheann Fhaola 0-8, Réalt na Mara, Bun Dobhráin 0-7.



Conor Coyle registered his second score of the day for Cloich Cheann Fhaola in the opening minutes of the second half which was quickly answered by a point from Matthew Duffy and another point from Timmy Govorov left the sides level with 10 minutes on the clock before Dara Hoey edged the visitors in front with another point to lead for the first time in the game.

Ciarán McGeady attempted to get a goal in the 42nd minute but proved unsuccessful but Michael Lynch’s men were soon awarded a penalty which was saved again by Mulhern but John Fitzgerald managed to rattle the back of the net on the rebound to give the home side a two point lead with 14 minutes left to play.

Bun Dobhráin finished strong with another two points from Dara Hoey, one in the 60th minute and Ciaran Mc Caughey, Sean Cian Mc Eniff and Kyle Mc Nulty all picking up points along the way. Cloich Cheann Fhaola kept their lead until the 60th minute with points again from Seán Mac Gearailt, Blake Mac Gairbheith and the first scorer of the day, Cillian Gallagher to leave the teams sharing the spoils when the final whistle blew.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola scorers: John Fitzgerald 1-4, 0-2f; Cillian Gallagher 0-2, Conor Boyle and Blake McGarvey 0-2, Michael Fitzgerald and Ciarán McGeady 0-1.

Réalt na Mara scorers: Ciaran Mc Caughey (0-5), Sean Cian Mc Eniff (0-3, 0-1f), Gary Clancy (0-1f), Matthew Duffy (0-1), Timmy Govorov (0-1), Dara Hoey (0-3), Kyle Mc Nulty (0-1)

Cloich Cheann Fhaola: Michael McGinley; Noel Sweeney, Cian McFadden, Fionn McGinley; Michael Fitzgerald, Shaun Curran, Ciaran McFadden; Mark Harley, Máirtín McGuire, Conor Coyle, John Fitzgerald, Ciarán McGeady; Cillian Gallagher, Ciarán Scanlon, Blake McGuire Subs: Cathal McGeever for Mac Uidhir (52), Michael Mulhern for Fionn Mac Fhionnghaile (57).

Réalt na Mara, Bun Dobhráin: Ashley Mulhern, Conor J Mc Manus, Jonathan Boyle, Adam Gallagher, Timmy Govorov, Shane Mc Gowan, Brian Mc Henry, Sean Cian Mc Eniff, Matthew Duffy, Adam Mc Gloin, Dara Hoey, Jacob MacHuink, Kyle Mc Nulty, Ciaran Mc Caughey, Gary Clancy. Subs: Diarmuid Spratt for Mc Manus (46), Niall Carr for MacHuink (55).

Referee: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire).

