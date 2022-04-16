Fraught and forgettable as St Eunan’s and Ardara draw

Save for medical and disciplinary consequences, this won’t be a game that will be recalled with much fondness.

St Eunan’s 1-4

Ardara 0-7

James Kelly netted a first-half goal for a vastly understrength St Eunan’s while Ardara earned a valuable away draw in Division One with CJ Molloy posting four points.

Beyond that, the talking points were of a non-footballing nature.

Ardara at-times robust contest concluded with Molloy sent off. Molloy was given a straight red card for a rather over-zealous hit on Oran Winston.

St Eunan’s manager Rory Kavanagh voiced his displeasure at the manner of other challenges which went unpunished. As well as Winston, the Letterkenny side also lost Kelly and Dylan Doogan during a fraught closing period.

Conor Classon and Eoin McGeehin swapped points in the 44th minute and from there to the finish the scoreboard operator was untroubled.

Ardara’s Zach Gallagher saw a shot saved by Eoin O’Boyle and Cailum Malley curled a free narrowly wide in the final minute.

With the penultimate kick of the game, St Eunan’s had a chance to snatch it themselves, but Eoin McGeehin was off target with a free.

Barney McMonagle pictured at his first game in O'Donnell Park for three years. Photo: Geraldine Diver

McGeehin had got St Eunan’s off the mark in the eighth minute after early scores from Robbie Adair and 2012 All-Ireland winner Paddy McGrath for Ardara.

St Eunan’s fielded only two players, Aaron Deeney and Eoin McGeehin, who started the 2021 Donegal SFC final.

The black and amber fashioned a decent goal chance in the sixth minute, but David Boyle fired wide after being fed by Noel O’Donnell.

St Eunan’s flipped the evening on its head when Kelly shot home off the inside of the far post following a good passage involving Conor Parke and Eoin McGeehin.

It was level-pegging at the changeover, with Molloy steering over three frees. Ardara might have sneaked ahead, but John Ross Molloy blasted wide with a goal on.

Molloy arched over from play six minutes into the second half, but David Boyle cancelled it out.

Classon’s neat effort from distance restored Ardara’s lead and McGeehin’s reply was the game’s final score.



St Eunan’s scorers: Eoin McGeehin 0-3, 1f; James Kelly 1-0, David Boyle 0-1

Ardara scorers: CJ Molloy 0-4, 3f; Robbie Adair, Paddy McGrath, Conor Classon 0-1



St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; Sean Breen, Dara Toal, Conor Parke; Dylan Doogan, Aaron Deeney, Noel O’Donnell; Conor McEniff, James Kelly; Cormac Finn, Conor O’Donnell junior, Oran Winston; David Boyle, Eoin McGeehin, Ronan McGeehin. Subs: Jordan O’Dowd and Ciaran Moore for Breen and McEniff (half-time), Oisin Toal for Finn (48), Noah Barrett for Kelly (54), Eddie Blake for Doogan (56).

Ardara: Matthew McGlynn; Joe Melly, Tony Harkin, Shane Whyte; Paddy McGrath, John Ross Molloy, Nicholas Maguire; Robbie Adair, Conor Classon; Zach Gallagher, Tomás Boyle, Matthew Sweeney; Oisin O’Donnell, CJ Molloy, Gareth Concarr. Subs: Paul Walsh and Nicholas Breslin for Adair and Boyle (48), Cailum Malley for Concarr (51), Declan Gavigan for Gallagher (56).

Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).