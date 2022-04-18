Watch: Four Masters' Martin Cassidy glad to play his part in win over Buncrana

Four Masters made it two from two on Sunday when they overcame Buncrana in Division 2 of the All-County Football League on a 3-9 to 0-11 scoreline.
Martin Cassidy was man of the match and their saviour with three great second half stops which could well have seen a different result in Donegal town. He spoke to Peter Campbell afterwards.
