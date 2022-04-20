Watch: Na Rossa's John McDyer as his team leap Naomh Padraig Lifford hurdle

Na Rossa are now two from three as the All-County Football League Division 3 takes shape.
On Monday, they defeated Naomh Padraig from Lifford on a 2-11 to 1-8 scoreline at home and afterwards, John McDyre shared his thoughts on the victory.
"We have four or five young boys coming in and they've been a huge help," he said.
A pre-Covid Soundwaves session at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey. The latest Soundwaves is happening at Mulroy College in Milford on Saturday, May 7, with tutors Seamus Devenny and Cheylene Murphy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.