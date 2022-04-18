Bonner goals make it two home wins in-a-row for Na Rossa

A goal in each half from brothers Cillian and Christian Bonner helped Na Rossa to a six point win over Naomh Padraig, Lifford at Madavagh.

Na Rossa 2-11

Naomh Padraig, Lifford 1-8

The heavy crossfield wind made football difficult but both sides put in a good shift in this Division 3 game.

The opening score from Naomh Padraig's best player, Brian Breslin, was one that was special, going almost the full length of the field to fire over.



Whatever advantage the wind gave, was in favour of the home side in the opening half and points from John McDyre, Cillian Bonner (free), Christian Bonner and Odhrán Molloy put them on their way.



Brian Breslin, who accounted for all five Naomh Padraig first half points, hit back, but then a Jamie McCready turnover led to Christian Bonner putting his brother Cillian through to fire home the first goal on 14 minutes.



Naomh Padraig, Lifford pictured before game



Naomh Padriag kept in touch thanks to Breslin but by half-time the home side had opened the gap to 1-8 to 0-5 with points from Aidan McCahill, Adam McHugh and two Gerard Breslin frees.



The game became more fractured at the start of the second half. John McDyre had the opening point but a Lifford goal had them back within four points on 37 minutes - a Seamie Breslin effort going all the way to the net.



However, a second goal for the home side when Keelin Devenney put Christian Bonner in left Na Rossa in a comfortable position. Further points from JP McCready and Christian Bonner had them 2-11 to 1-5 ahead with 12 minutes left.



Naomh Padraig kept fighting and added the last three points, two from the impressive Breslin and a Kevin McBrearty free.





Na Rossa scorers: Christian Bonner 1-2; Cillian Bonner 1-1,1f; Gerard Breslin (2f), John McDyre 0-2 each; Adam McHugh, Aidan McCahill, Odhrán Molloy, JP McCready 0-1 each.



Naomh Padraig, Lifford scorers: Brian Breslin 0-7,3f; Seamie Breslin 1-0; Kevin McBrearty 0-1,f.

NA ROSSA: Matt Molloy; Jamie McCready, Daniel M Melly, Adam McHugh; Christian Bonner, John McDyre, Ryan Hennessy; Eugene Molloy, Aidan McCahill; Gerard Breslin, Oisin Caulfield, Mark Bonner; Cillian Bonner, Odhran Molloy, John Paul McCready. Subs: Keelin Devenney for G Breslin (41); Conan Boyle and Matthew Boyle for JP McCready and M Bonner (50); Jason Breslin for Hennessy (55); John Paul Breslin for McCahill (58).

NAOMH PADRAIG, LIFFORD: Jordan Nelson; Joe Murray, Paul Lynch, Micky McBrearty; Rory Brennan, Michael Gallagher, Jack Quinn; Matthew Mongan, Seamie Breslin; Conor Breslin, Brian Breslin, Lorcan Glackin; Kevin McBrearty, Darren Gillespie, Kevin Lynch. Subs: Jack Mahon for K Lynch (39); Gary Vambeck for L Glackin (50).

REFEREE: Kenneth Byrne (N Columba)