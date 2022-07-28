Search

28 Jul 2022

Watch: Mark Cannon as Donegal Masters lose to Tyrone but still in the mix

Mark Cannon's Donegal side lost for the first time this season in the All-Ireland Masters championship when they lost out to Tyrone in Convoy, but they're still in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

28 Jul 2022 8:25 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Tyrone pipped Donegal by two points in their final group match of the All-Ireland Masters Football Championship at the Donegal GAA Centre - but Mark Cannon's side still have a chance to reach the semi-finals of the premier competition.

Minus Benny Boyle and Stephen Coyle, it was Paddy McNulty who led the charge for the side managed by Mark Cannon, kicking six points. However, Tyrone, without Stephen O'Neill came through on an 0-11 to 0-9 scoreline to progress to the last four as the only side with a 100 percent record.

The result means that Donegal are level on points with Dublin and Clare and there will be a draw on Thursday night. The first team out will get a bye to the semi-final while the other two will have to play-off for the other semi-final spot. Even the team who comes out on the losing side of that will content the B Championship semi-final. 

"It was a hard game," Cannon said afterwards. "The boys went down fighting but unfortunately we went down fighting. But there's still a lot of football to be played."

Local News

