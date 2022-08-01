Watch: Johnny McGroddy's 'one in a million shot' to win title for Downings

Johnny McGroddy was the toast of Downings yesterday when he scored a match-winning free-kick with the last kick of the All-County Football League Division 2 final.
Downings were trailing Malin 1-14 to 0-15 with time almost up at the end of extra-time and when they were awarded a close-range free McGroddy heard from match referee Shane Toolan it would be the last play. McGroddy needed to hit the net with the strike, with Malin defending their goalline for dear life. "It was a one in a million shot," said Downings manager Kevin 'Cookie' Gallagher afterwards.
Paul Fox was recording the action from the main stand at O'Donnell Park.
Ballybofey businessesman Cllr Martin Harley (inset) who has called for more support to cope with inflation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.