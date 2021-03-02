WATCH: Stunning video of An Grianán Áiligh for St Patrick's Day

South Inishowen was awash with speculation last night about the mysterious goings on at the iconic An Grianán Áiligh ring fort.

This spectacular drone footage, shot by Sean Campbell, was as close as the general public could get to the beloved Inishowen structure.

Donegal Live can now reveal, the stunning light show is part of the St Patrick's Festival, organised at famous buildings across Ireland. The Festival is being organised by the Dublin St Patrick's Day organisation.

We cannot wait to see the final result.