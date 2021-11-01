Search

01/11/2021

Iconic Swan Park suffers minor flood damage

'Damage easily repaired and new surface will withstand such floods in future' - Cathaoirleach

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Some of the temporary pathway laid to accommodate the Hallowe'en festivities in Buncrana's iconic Swan Park was destroyed by heavy rain over the weekend.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said: "Thankfully, I have been assured that this damage will be easily repaired and a surface will be laid that will withstand such floods in future.

"All efforts will continue to complete the fantastic work in Swan Park and I look forward to it being completed in the New Year.

"This year's Hallowe'en celebrations are just an indication of the park's potential and I look forward to seeing it fully realised in the near future.

"I will continue to work within the Council to ensure Swan Park is always a source of pride locally," concluded Cllr Murray.

