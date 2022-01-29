Bloody Sunday families no justice

Inishowen councillor, Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) said the Bloody Sunday families have not got the justice they deserve.
Speaking to Inish Live, Cllr Crossan said: "With the lapse of that length of time, I don't think the families have got the justice they deserve.
"They have got an apology, which, I suppose is something, but, it is not justice and with the passage of time and people growing older and passing away, I don't really know if they are ever going to get the Justice they deserve."
RELATED STORIES
Knights of Malta putting casualty in ambulance. Liam Curley in Jacket and Bernard Feeney in Knights of Malta uniform
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.