Watch: Storm Franklin hits Donegal

This is the scene at Bundoran's main beach area as it deals with an orange alert wind warning from Met Éireann.
Conditions here are quite dangerous at present and half the town remains in darkness after an earlier electricity outage.
The orange weather alert for wind continues throughout the night until 7am tomorrow morning.
All primary road routes in the county have been gritted since 6pm this evening and they are expected to be out again first thing in the morning, as soon as the weather becomes safer.
