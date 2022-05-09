Watch: Minister McConalogue celebrates Europe Day

To celebrate Europe Day 2022 and the Fiftieth anniversary of Ireland joining the European Union, Minister Charlie McConalogue hosted His Excellency Mr Ildefonso Castro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain for a day-long visit to Inishowen.

At the Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle, Minister McConalogue said the day had begun at Inch Levels, where there is a partnership project across Europe, including Spain.

He added: “We then went to St Patrick's Boys' National School in Carndonagh, where we met with students who are participating in European cultural projects.

“It is wonderful to be with the Ambassador in the Greencastle Maritime Museum, as part of a programme which is going on across the country today to mark 50 years of Ireland's accession into the European Union, our friendship and how it has benefited countries right across Europe.

“One of our best friends always has been Spain, so it has been a pleasure to have the Ambassador here in Donegal today as part of that,” said Minister McConalogue.

Recommended Reading