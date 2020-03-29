WATCH: Health minister shares video which shows why soap and water works so well against Covid-19

After a few days that have seen the most drastic measures to date in the fight against Covid-19, Health Minister Simon Harris TD is reminding us of the single most important measure we can all take.

The health minister said: "We are being asked to do a lot these days and everyone is working hard to stop the spread of this coronavirus.

"Let’s not forget the basics though - hand washing is key! Make sure everyone in the family is following this."

He shared a video showing why hand-washing is so effective.

"Pass it on and thank you," said Minister Harris.