WATCH: Donegal man's Loch Ness monster footage

Webcam footage that could well be of the Loch Ness monster taken by a Donegal man is being shared around the world.

Eoin O’Faodhagain is a hospital clerk from Castlefin, but the 55-year-old is also a dedicated Nessie hunter.

This latest sighting is among several by the Donegal man to be confirmed by the official Loch Ness sightings register.

It happened on April 22 at 8.26am and is believed to be the biggest known sighting. A video clip lasting for two minutes and eleven seconds shows a large black object - estimated by Mr O’Faodhagain to be about 30 foot long - rise out of the water by about five feet.

Mr O’Faodhagain said: “It stated motionless for about a minute but with the agitation of the water around it, then slowly submerged back into the waters of Loch Ness.”

The Web cam is situated 450 meters from the shoreline, and the object was at least another 150 meters out into the Loch.

This is Mr O’Faodhagain’s third sighting in the same area this year alone. The video which has been uploaded to YouTube has certainly captured the imaginations of people all over the world, having been viewed more than 127,000 times.

The quest to definitively find the Loch Ness monster continues, and this footage could well be a significant part of the Nessie story.