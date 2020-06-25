WATCH: Two Donegal sisters' incredible performance in Irish dance video being shared around the world

Contact
Two young Irish dancers from Donegal are winning fans around the world after taking part in a collaboration series that has been hitting huge audiences during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Sisters Ailbhe Liu and Seoda Wang have already made quite an impression locally. Both girls are students of the McNelis Cunningham Boyle School of Irish in Donegal Town.
Since lockdown began, renowned Irish dancer David Geaney from Dingle has been producing a series of collaborations with dancers from around the world. Many of those participants are multi World Championship winners.
But in Mr Geaney's own words: "Dare I say it, this might be my favourite!"
He describes the sisters - whose parents are originally from China - as the most natural dancers he has seen in long time.
As well as Mr Geaney and the Donegal dancers, this fantastic video features world class musicians. On whistle is Ali M Levack, current BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year and co-founder of the incredible Project Smok whose album the featured music is taken from. On bodhrán is Adam Brown from bands RURA and Ímar. Other musicians include Benedict Morris and Charlie Galloway.
The video was mixed by Pablo Lafuente.
Mr Geaney also expressed his thanks to Paula Mc Nelis-Monaghan from the Mc Nelis Cunningham Boyle School who choreographed the routine.
"It's underrated how talented you are and it was amazing to work with you and the girls on this," said Mr Geaney.
