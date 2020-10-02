WATCH: Stunning underwater video of basking sharks off Donegal coast

Contact
Two Donegal divers had the close encounter of a lifetime when they came across a school of basking sharks.
Michael Early was diving off Arranmore Island with Patrick McElroy, supported by coxswain Oscar Duffy on Thursday evening when he found himself in the midst of 30 basking sharks. He captured the magical experience on video.
Basking sharks are the world's second biggest shark, reaching 26ft in length. But despite their size, these animals are harmless to humans. They move slowly near the surface of the water, feeding on plankton.
Basking sharks are commercially fished in some parts of the world as a food source, for their fins, for animal feed and for shark liver oil. As a result, populations of this magnificent creature are under threat.
No doubt this encounter is one that will stay with the Donegal divers for years to come.
