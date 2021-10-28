Michael Clarke and North West Alarms join forces to deliver quality service and that personal touch

Two businesses which share a strong ‘customer first’ ethos and a sharp eye for new developments in their sector have joined forces.

The result is a one stop shop for security and fire safety needs that is unrivalled in the north west.

Jimmy Melly’s North West Alarms has been a market leader in the installation of intruder alarms, CCTV, access control and gate automation since opening in the 1980s.

Michael Clarke founded 3rd Eye Fire and Safety Solutions in 2004. Both men have successfully grown their businesses while placing a high value on the personal touch.

Mr Melly said: “Michael was always highly regarded in the sector. He has a great name.

“Our two companies have interacted a lot over the last 15 years and we know each other quite well.

“Because we didn’t do the fire alarms, when someone would ring up we would pass them on to him. He would do the same for us.

“It was a no-brainer to tie the two companies together. I am absolutely delighted to join forces with him.”

Mr Melly founded North West Alarms in 1980.

He said: “It was just myself at the start. There wasn’t much happening in security in Donegal in the 1980s but I always believed something would come out of it.

“I worked on my own for the first 18 months and it started to pick up.

“The first person to join me was Peter Coulter from Donegal Town. The rest is history.”

Nowadays, the company employs 20 people and has 12 vehicles on the road.

Few industries have seen as much change in the north west over the last four decades as the security sector, and the continued success of North West Alarms is testament to Mr Melly’s vision and commitment to providing the best product to customers in a rapidly changing market.

The digitalisation and every improving quality of CCTV is just one of the many changes. Another is the level of regulation, and it was crucial to the company not only to stay abreast of such changes, but to establish themselves as market leaders.

“We always endeavoured to keep ourselves at the top of the pile,” said Mr Melly.

“I always had an eye out to identify changes in the security industry.

“We were the first to achieve National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI)certification in the 1990s. Later on we were the first in the north west to be validated for the Private Security Authority (PSA).”

The coronavirus crisis brought a lot of challenges for businesses and workplaces in the north west. Again, North West Alarms were to the fore in providing innovative equipment that automatically monitored people for symptoms of Covid-19. This significantly reduced time lost in implementing day to day measures in factories and other essential services across the region.

In what is very much a sign of the times, how people shop for security services is also changing.

“A lot of people are shopping online for security devices,” said Mr Melly.

He adds: “I believe there are major changes coming down the line and we want to be prepared for that.

“Hooking our two businesses together is going to open up a lot more markets for us.”

Mr Clarke is equally enthusiastic about the businesses joining forces.

He said: “North West Alarms has for the past 40 years shared a very similar work ethic and have the same passion for looking after the customer.

“So, when the opportunity arose to continue that journey together it made sense to explore it.”

Mr Clarke is looking forward to adding his large list of fire services and 29 years’ experience to what he describes as “their already talented workforce.”

The success of 3rd Eye Fire & Safety has followed a similar path to that of North West Alarms.

Since founding the company in 2004, Mr Clarke’s passion was to provide the best and most professional Fire Safety Services while retaining a personal touch with their customers in the North West of Ireland.

He is proud to say that he believes he has achieved that over the past 17 years, and 3rd Eye Fire & Safety has become the premier fire safety provider in the North West.

With success comes many challenges, the biggest challenge being to continue furnishing their very loyal clients and customers whilst the customer base and workload was growing at a rapid pace.

Mr Clarke simply would not settle for any lesser professionalism or quality in the service that he provided and also did not want to lose the personal touch.

That certainly won’t change given the shared ethos of both companies. Mr Clarke looks forward to continuing to furnish his loyal customers for many years to come and also to the new customers that he will speak to as time moves forward.

He will continue to drive the fire safety services as before just under the umbrella of North West Alarms.This will provide a larger workforce to continue to grow and maintain the professionalism, quality and of course keeping all Michael’s wonderful North West businesses fire compliant for many years to come.

“Under North West Alarms we will continue to specialise in Fire Detection Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Emergency Lighting, Fire Suppression, Fire Damper Inspection/Testing and Certification, Fire Training and Medical & Nurse Call Systems, along with our normal Fire Safety Services,” he said.

At this point Mr Clarke would like to take this opportunity to thank every single one of his amazingly loyal and generous clients and customers over the past 17 years.

Donegal and the North West have provided work for Michael in every corner since his journey began.

“So, for now it’s a massive thank you for all your support and I really look forward to continuing to serve your fire safety requirements for many years to come.”

Mr Melly has also thanked his many loyal customers, both private and commercial, across the north west.

“I also want to thank the staff,” he said. “We have a fantastic team here at North West Alarms.”

These companies coming together certainly feels like a natural fit.

Mr Melly said: “When we told people, the reaction was very positive from everyone, with a lot of them saying, ‘You should have done it years ago.’

“We all look forward to providing a full range of services and products to our customers in our one stop shop for all services.”

From domestic security to a suite of services for major businesses, the team at North West Alarm Systems Limited look forward to welcoming their customers, be it in person in the Donegal Town and Letterkenny offices, by phone or online.

The aim as always will be to find the best and most appropriate services for their broad range of clients.

The new look website can be found at https://northwestalarmsystems.com/ and the offices can be contacted at 074 9721687 or by email at enquiries@nwasystems.ie

North West Alarm Systems can also be found on Facebook and Instagram