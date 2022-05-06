Watch: Bluestack Challenge- Liam Neeson says "You never know who you might see"

Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson has voiced his support for this year's Bluestack Challenge which takes place on Saturday, May 21 in Glencolmcille and An Port.
Neeson is currently filming in Glencolmcille, and told those thinking of taking part in the challenge: "You never know who you might see there."
All money raised from the 25km walk will support people with additional needs and their families through the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.
Registration has been extended to May 10, so there is still time to get involved.
More information can be found at http://www.bluestackfoundation.com/challenge
