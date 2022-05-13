Search

13 May 2022

Watch: Special invitation for Donegal's cancer survivors to Relay For Life

"Our survivors on the day are our VIPs"

Siobhan McNamara

13 May 2022

Have you ever wondered what exactly happens at Relay For Life? 

In this video, Relay For Life committee member and cancer survivor Ena Barrett outlines what is expected to take place at ATU Donegal (formerly LYIT) on May 28 and 29.

There is also a special invitation for cancer survivors who are celebrated at Relay For Life, as are carers. 

Indeed, the entire weekend is always a wonderful celebration of life, with those affected by cancer who are no longer with us also remembered. 

Money raised helps provide services and supports research into cancer. 

More information and updates on events can be found on the Facebook page Donegal Relay For Life

