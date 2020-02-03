Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Thousands eligible to enter for the Donegal Education and Training Board awards

Watch: Some of the great projects from last year including a rubik's cube solving robot!

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Education and Training Board is inviting entries from their schools and centres across the county for their 2019-20 Awards.

Once again almost 26,000 students will be eligible to enter – this is the number of people who are attending schools, courses, workshops and projects organised by Donegal ETB this year.

 Donegal ETB manages 15 post-primary schools and is also the largest provider of Further Education and Training (FET) in the county, as well as managing Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre, the Donegal Music Education Partnership and youth services.

The ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said the awards draw a big entry across five categories, from arts and culture to healthy living and well-being.

“We have a lot of people in schools and taking courses with us every year, almost 26,000, so the standard and the range of the entries are remarkable,” he said. “It’s important to celebrate the achievements of so many people involved in learning and training in Donegal.”

This year’s award ceremony will take place in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday 23 March. The entries for the awards will be exhibited from 9.30am and each category will be judged by an independent panel. The presentations take place in the afternoon.

Entries have to be submitted by noon on Friday, March 13.

The full list of categories is – Arts, Culture, Heritage and the Irish language; STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship; Healthy Living and Wellbeing; and Further Education and Training.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie