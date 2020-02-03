Thousands eligible to enter for the Donegal Education and Training Board awards

Donegal Education and Training Board is inviting entries from their schools and centres across the county for their 2019-20 Awards.

Once again almost 26,000 students will be eligible to enter – this is the number of people who are attending schools, courses, workshops and projects organised by Donegal ETB this year.

Donegal ETB manages 15 post-primary schools and is also the largest provider of Further Education and Training (FET) in the county, as well as managing Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre, the Donegal Music Education Partnership and youth services.

The ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said the awards draw a big entry across five categories, from arts and culture to healthy living and well-being.

“We have a lot of people in schools and taking courses with us every year, almost 26,000, so the standard and the range of the entries are remarkable,” he said. “It’s important to celebrate the achievements of so many people involved in learning and training in Donegal.”

This year’s award ceremony will take place in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday 23 March. The entries for the awards will be exhibited from 9.30am and each category will be judged by an independent panel. The presentations take place in the afternoon.

Entries have to be submitted by noon on Friday, March 13.

The full list of categories is – Arts, Culture, Heritage and the Irish language; STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship; Healthy Living and Wellbeing; and Further Education and Training.