Donegal going green for 'Dancing with the Stars' Wonder Woman Gráinne

Donegal is 'Going Green for Gráinne' this St Patrick's Weekend as 'Dancing with the Stars' heads towards its Grand Final.

Inishowen and wider Donegal is once again being encouraged to vote early and often for its own Wonder Woman, Gráinne Gallanagh and her and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington.

The Votes for Gráinne Facebook group is encouraging everybody, everywhere to 'Go Green' following the cancellation of many St Patrick's Day events.

It said: “May we encourage everyone in the local community to come together in your own home, or organise a family gathering on Sunday evening and have one big party for Gráinne as she bids to get over the last hurdle and reach the Dancing with the Stars final.

“Be sure to wear you colours, buy the flags, hats, get the kids all dressed up in green, faces painted, and buy in the finger food from your local shops and top up your phone credit, so that everyone is ready to vote, vote, vote from 7.30pm onwards.”

This week Gráinne and Kai will dance the Foxtrot to 'Falling' by Harry Styles, followed by the Charleston to 'Apocalyptic' by Janelle Monáe in the trio dance.

'Dancing with the Stars' airs on RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Sunday (March 15). The voting lines will open once all celebrity contestants have performed. Voting lines will close during the same show.

Viewers can text or telephone their support for Gráinne.

Text vote from ROI and NI: GRÁINNE 53125. Call vote from ROI: 1513 717107. Call vote from NI: 09011 3311 07.