Thongs and pyjamas on the shopping list as Penneys reopens in Donegal

Donegal shoppers were queuing from early this morning as Irish fashion retailer Penneys prepared to reopen its Letterkenny store as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions continues.

People from all over the county were there before the official opening time of 10.30 am, and there were barriers in place, and extra personnel to ensure social distancing.

One shopper had a long list of items on her phone, which she showed to Donegal Live. Her list included: bikini, thongs, bras, crop tops, jeans, leggings, fake nails, eyelashes, socks, belts, sunglasses, bandannas, pyjamas, shorts, and make-up!

Around 50 people were in the queue before 9.00 am. Up at the front were Lara McConnell, Killygordon, Amie Thompson, Ballybofey, and Lynn Hegarty, Ballybofey.

Pictured above: Lara McConnell, Amie Thompson and Lynn Hegarty

"We are here from quarter to eight," commented Lynn.

A woman just behind her in the queue said she was there to get "a pair of work trousers for her husband."

Large crowds have been seen at Penneys outlets that have already reopened in other parts of Ireland, and also in the UK.

The Letterkenny store is the only one in Donegal and is one of the anchor tenants in Letterkenny Shopping Centre.