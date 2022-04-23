Watch: Letterkenny RFC celebrate victory in Gordon West Cup in fairytale final

Letterkenny RFC completed a dramatic second half comeback to come from 10 points down and pip Monaghan RFC by a single point to win the Gordon West Cup at Kingspan Stadium.

Letterkenny RFC 11-10 Monaghan RFC

Peter Scott scored a drop goal to win it for Paul O’Kane and Ally Ferguson’s side - a result that didn’t seem likely at the interval.

After a scoreless 26 minutes, Monaghan took the lead when Christopher Brady drove in for a try, which was converted by Gareth Graham for 7-0. The out-half then popped over a penalty ro push the lead out to 10.

Ten minutes into part two, Letterkenny got going, with Tony McBride holding his nerve from a penalty. From then on they pushed hard into the Monaghan 22, with some fine defensive play keeping them at bay. However, they managed to get over when a well-worked line-out ended up with Keena Barrett touching down.

Congratulations to our 2022 Gordon West Cup winners, @LetterkennyRFC



Commiserations to @MonaghanRFC after a tense final at Kingspan Stadium pic.twitter.com/t8Q8OKb72S — (@UlsterBranch) April 23, 2022

At 10-8 down, McBride's conversion struck the post and it looked like another hard luck tale for Letterkenny in the competition they’ve endured as much as enjoyed down the years. But in a pulsating finish, they worked the ball to find Scott in the pocket and with the last kick of the game his drop goal won it for the team from the Glebe.

Letterkenny RFC: Barry Laverty, Shaun McGill, Cristopher Digimas, Jack Kennedy, Ciaran Clarke (co-c), Ben Scott, Keenan Barrett, David Brown;Daniel Faulkner, Ben Galbraith, Jack Speer, Andrew Gibson (co-c), John Anthony McFadden, Peter Scott, Ben Hopkins. Replacements: Calum Moore, Cormac McMenamin, Martin Molloy, Kaymin Shortt, Eoghan O'Riain

Monaghan RFC: Jamie Sherlock, Bernard O'Reilly, Richard Carleton, Rory McKenna, David O'Callaghan, Daniel McGregor, Jason McGuirk, Cristopher Brady; Lorcan McGillan, Carl Foentjis, Andrew McPhillips, Evan Rutledge, Simon O'Connell, Gareth Graham, James Allen. Replacements: Ciaran McKenna, Marc McArdle, Clayton Wilson, Darren Berry, Dermot McGlone