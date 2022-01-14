Watch: Finn Harps newest signing shows off his skills

Finn Harps' latest signing is one of the most talented players in the country.
Earlier this year, he featured in a Street Football Film made by the Peil Star Production company.
The short is film titled "Un Ballon" and was shot in Belfast.
The Madagascar international previously has spells with Limerick FC, Waterford and Linfield FC - where he helped them to a league title - and spent last season on loan at Derry City from Bohemians.
Following his signing for Harps, manager Ollie Horgan told club media: “Bastien is a talented lad who will give us a lift, especially going forward. He knows the league well, and knows what it takes to get results in what will be a very tough Premier Division.”
