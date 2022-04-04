Search

05 Apr 2022

Watch: Gavin Mulreany on the 'big change' on his senior debut for Finn Harps

The Inver native has played both soccer and Gaelic football in his time and tonight came in to replace the suspended Mark Anthony McGinley for his first appearance in the League of Ireland

Reporter:

Alan Foley

05 Apr 2022 12:32 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Gavin Mulreany got the call from Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan for tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash against Drogheda United.

Harps drew 2-2 with the Louth side and afterwards, former Donegal Town FC and current Irish Defence Forces goalkeeper Mulreany, who has kept goal for St Naul's GAA club and won an Ulster minor title with Donegal under Declan Bonner, spoke about the experience.

Finn Harps denied three points by wonder save from Drogheda goalkeeper Long

With 20 seconds of the four minutes of injury time to play, Sam Long made a point-blank save from Yoyo Mahdy to earn his side a draw

"It was a big change for me from the Gaelic," the Inver native said afterwards. "I'm really enjoying the level of training and the standard of player you're playing with. It's massive for me developing as a player."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media