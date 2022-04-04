Watch: Gavin Mulreany on the 'big change' on his senior debut for Finn Harps

Gavin Mulreany got the call from Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan for tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash against Drogheda United.
Harps drew 2-2 with the Louth side and afterwards, former Donegal Town FC and current Irish Defence Forces goalkeeper Mulreany, who has kept goal for St Naul's GAA club and won an Ulster minor title with Donegal under Declan Bonner, spoke about the experience.
"It was a big change for me from the Gaelic," the Inver native said afterwards. "I'm really enjoying the level of training and the standard of player you're playing with. It's massive for me developing as a player."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.