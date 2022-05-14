Watch: Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan laments lack of urgency in UCD loss

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan admitted his side are in a battle at the lower end of the SSE Airtricity League table following their home defeat by UCD on Friday.
A win for Harps would've given them an eight-point cushion over the Students, who hadn't won in the league all season. However, a late goal from the visitors means that gap is now down to two points.
"We didn't score and we didn't really hurt them until it was too late," Horgan said. "We didn't open up till injury time, after Liam Kerrigan had scored. That didn't happen by accident. We had a couple of chances like that but they took theirs. We're not gone yet, but we're in a battle."
