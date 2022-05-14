Search

14 May 2022

Watch: Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan laments lack of urgency in UCD loss

Finn Harps only really created anything following a goal from Liam Kerrigan of UCD on 83 minutes, which proved to the winner

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

14 May 2022 10:46 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan admitted his side are in a battle at the lower end of the SSE Airtricity League table following their home defeat by UCD on Friday.

A win for Harps would've given them an eight-point cushion over the Students, who hadn't won in the league all season. However, a late goal from the visitors means that gap is now down to two points.

"We didn't score and we didn't really hurt them until it was too late," Horgan said. "We didn't open up till injury time, after Liam Kerrigan had scored. That didn't happen by accident. We had a couple of chances like that but they took theirs. We're not gone yet, but we're in a battle."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media