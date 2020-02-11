SOCCER
Watch: Raff Cretaro outlines while he will give it another season with Finn Harps in Donegal
Veteran persuaded by Ollie Horgan to get the boots on again
League of Ireland legend Raff Cretaro has decided to get the boots back on and help Finn Harps
The Tubbercurry native, now 38, played his part in helping Finn Harps to stay-up last season.
He announced that that he was calling it a day. However, Harps supremo Ollie Horgan has persuaded him to give it one last season with the Donegal club, who begin the league campaign at home to Cretaro's former club, Sligo Rovers. Cretaro has been speaking with Donegal TV.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on