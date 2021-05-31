WATCH: Irish boxing star Jason Quigley wants a shot at a world title fight

Jason Quigley has never been shy when it comes to ambition - and he has now put out a call for the WBO middleweight champion to take him on.
Upbeat despite being pushed all the way in his weekend win over Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas, confident Quigley made it quite clear that he would love to get a bout with undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade.
“I think I earned my right tonight by winning that belt and putting in a solid performance,” Quigley told iFL TV after his Saturday night success.
“I’d love to fight him for the world title. I’m not going to disrespect him. I think ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade is a great champion and I looked up to him as an amateur when he won the world championships in Chicago (in 2007),” Quigley stated.
Quigley also revealed: “He called me out a few years ago when he had no promoter, and was kinda looking to get his name out there, and I said in the interview after the fight that he called me Jason Quag-ley or something like that. I was like, don’t call me that, at least get it right.
“I’d love to share the ring with him and have the craic at becoming the world champion.”
